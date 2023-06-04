Man killed, another wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

A 19-year-old man was killed and another was injured in a shooting on the West Side Saturday night.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 3800 block of West Ohio Street at 10 p.m. and found a 19-year-old man on the ground lying face down.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported by fire officials to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced a short time later.

A 20-year-old man was discovered a short distance away with a gunshot wound to the right arm and a graze wound to the face. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There is no one in custody for the shooting. Area four detectives are investigating the incident at this time.