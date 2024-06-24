Ed Burke sentencing today • Kim Foxx assaulted near her home • Chicago Sky defeats Indiana Fever

Decision day looms for former Chicago alderman Ed Burke in federal corruption case

Monday is decision day for one of the most powerful politicians to ever walk the corridors of City Hall.

A federal court judge will decide the sentence of former Chicago Ald. Ed Burke following his conviction on 13 political corruption charges last December.

Even though the judge has had weeks to decide on Burke's sentence, there are still several factors at play.

First up: there are literally hundreds of letters of support that Burke's defense team gave federal judge Virginia Kendall earlier this month.

Flossmoor man charged after assaulting Kim Foxx near her home: court records

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx was allegedly assaulted over the weekend.

William Swetz, 34, of Flossmoor, is charged with two felonies: aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and aggravated battery in a public place, according to court records obtained Sunday.

Sources said Foxx was walking near her home in Flossmoor when Swetz hurled an expletive at her and nearly ran her over with his truck.

Angel Reese delivers a masterclass as the Sky outlast the Fever

Chicago Sky got one on the Indiana Fever.

After the Sky finally snapped a four-game skid against the Wings last Thursday, they seemed poised to make it two in a row.

Enter: Angel Reese.

Tied at 84-84 with 1:07 left, the Sky forced a turnover and came out of a timeout with the ball. Reese dropped in a basket, and forced two defensive stops in the final minute to cap her masterclass of a game with an 88-87 Sky win over Indiana on Sunday.

Wheeling girl donates over 100 board games to hospital for her 10th birthday

If good deeds landed you extra cash in Monopoly, one Wheeling girl would be a millionaire.

For her 10th birthday, Maya Schaab knew exactly what she wanted: dozens and dozens of board games.

Through her GoFundMe page, Maya raised over a thousand dollars to purchase 130 games for patients.

Teen turns himself in to Chicago police in connection with shooting that killed retired officer: CPD

A 16-year-old boy has turned himself in to Chicago police in connection with a shooting that killed a retired officer last week.

The teen turned himself in on Sunday, but further details are limited at this time.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of W. Monroe Street, not far from Larry Neuman's home in West Garfield Park.

Neuman, 73, was shot multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died from his wounds, according to police.

'The Bean' reopens in downtown Chicago after months of renovations

Chicago's iconic Cloud Gate sculpture, also known as "The Bean," reopened to the public Sunday.

The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announced construction was completed at Grainger Plaza, the area surrounding Cloud Gate, in Millennium Park.

The upgrades included new stairs, accessible ramps, paver replacement, and a waterproofing system.