Ed Sheeran announces 2023 'Mathematics' Tour with stop at Soldier Field

Ed Sheeran is hitting the road with his "+-=÷x" (Mathematics) Tour.

The North American tour kicks off in May 2023, and it is Sheeran's first tour since 2018.

The "Shape of You" singer's first show will be on May 6 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and will wrap up on September 23 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The last tour the singer went on was in 2018 with his "Divide Tour." His "Divide Tour" was the highest-grossing of all time.

Sheeran released his latest album "=" in 2021 which includes songs "Shivers," "Bad Habits" and "Tides." He released his latest single "Celestial" in 2022.

Artists who will be at various tour stops are Khalid, Russ, Dylan, Rosa Linn, Cat Burns and Maisie Peters.

Fans of Sheeran's can sign up for Ticketmaster's Verified Fan sale. The Verified Fan presale will begin on October 12 and go through October 13. Tickets will go on sale to the public on October 14.

Ed Sheeran 2023 Tour Dates:

May 6, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

May 13, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

May 20, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

May 27, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

June 3, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

June 10, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

June 17, Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

June 24, FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

July 1, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

July 8, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

July 15, Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

July 22, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

July 29, Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

August 5, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

August 12, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

August 19, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

August 26, Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Sept. 2, BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia

Sept. 9, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Sept. 16, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Sept. 23, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

