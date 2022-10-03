Ed Sheeran announces 2023 'Mathematics' Tour with stop at Soldier Field
CHICAGO - Ed Sheeran is hitting the road with his "+-=÷x" (Mathematics) Tour.
The North American tour kicks off in May 2023, and it is Sheeran's first tour since 2018.
The "Shape of You" singer's first show will be on May 6 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and will wrap up on September 23 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
The last tour the singer went on was in 2018 with his "Divide Tour." His "Divide Tour" was the highest-grossing of all time.
Sheeran released his latest album "=" in 2021 which includes songs "Shivers," "Bad Habits" and "Tides." He released his latest single "Celestial" in 2022.
Artists who will be at various tour stops are Khalid, Russ, Dylan, Rosa Linn, Cat Burns and Maisie Peters.
Fans of Sheeran's can sign up for Ticketmaster's Verified Fan sale. The Verified Fan presale will begin on October 12 and go through October 13. Tickets will go on sale to the public on October 14.
Ed Sheeran 2023 Tour Dates:
- May 6, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
- May 13, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
- May 20, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
- May 27, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
- June 3, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- June 10, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- June 17, Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario
- June 24, FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
- July 1, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
- July 8, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- July 15, Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
- July 22, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
- July 29, Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
- August 5, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
- August 12, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- August 19, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
- August 26, Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
- Sept. 2, BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia
- Sept. 9, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Sept. 16, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
- Sept. 23, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
