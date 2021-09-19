Eight people shot dead and 43 others wounded in Chicago over the weekend

At least eight people were killed and 43 others — including a 3-year-old — wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening.

Five men were killed over the span of about four hours early Saturday morning.

Two of the five were killed in a drive-by shooting in Lawndale on the West Side. Two men, 29 and 34, were struck by someone in a passing red vehicle about 12:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Saint Louis Avenue, Chicago police said. The 29-year-old was struck in the eye and hand and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet. The 34-year-old was struck once in his head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Charles Jackson Jr.

Less than an hour later, officers found Marwin Sanders-Price, 31, on the ground unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his torso and buttocks about 12:50 a.m. in the 200 block of East 121st Place, police and the medical examiner’s office said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died, police said.

A man was fatally shot during an argument in East Garfield Park on the West Side. The 21-year-old was arguing with a woman about 2:40 a.m. when a man approached and opened fire in the 3100 block of West Arthington Street, striking him in the chest, arm and hip, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai, where he later died, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

A man was fatally shot in a drive-by on the Near North Side. The 33-year-old was standing next to his vehicle about 3:50 a.m. in the 800 block of North Orleans Street when someone inside a blue SUV opened fire, police said. He was struck once in the chest, and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died, police said. He was identified as Royal Shorts by the medical examiner’s office.

A tow truck driver attempting to provide service Sunday morning was fatally shot in Englewood on the South Side, police said. The 27-year-old, who hasn’t been identified yet, was attempting to provide service about 3:50 a.m. in the first block of West 57th Street when someone approached and opened fire, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

In nonfatal attacks, a 3-year-old boy was shot in the back Saturday morning inside a home in Calumet Heights on the Far South Side, police said. The shooting happened about 10:45 a.m. in the 9300 block of South Escanaba Avenue, according to Chicago police. The circumstances weren’t immediately known. The boy was taken to Trinity Hospital and later transferred to Comer’s Children Hospital in good condition, police said. More than 250 minors have been shot in Chicago so far this year.

Five people were shot and seriously wounded Sunday morning in South Austin on the Northwest Side, authorities said. Three men and two women were sitting on a porch about 3:05 a.m. in the 900 block of North Massasoit Avenue when a white SUV stopped and two males opened fire, Chicago police said. A 20-year-old man was struck twice in his leg and once in his arm and was taken to the Loyola University Medical Center, where he was in serious condition, police said. A man, 18, was struck in his back and a woman, 41 was shot in her leg, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were in serious condition, police said. A 42-year-old man and 47-year-old woman were both shot in the left thigh, and also taken to Stroger, where they were listed in serious condition, police said.

A 15-year-old girl was one of two people shot Saturday night in West Englewood on the South Side. The teen and a 20-year-old woman were standing outside with a group of people about 11:20 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Paulina Street when someone opened fire in the distance, police said. The girl was shot once in the buttocks and was taken to Comer, where she was listed in good condition, police said. The woman was shot in the thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago, where she was also in good condition, police said.

Two men were shot and wounded in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side. Two 20-year-olds were outside on a porch about 12:35 a.m. in the 2600 block of North Melvina Avenue when they were shot at, police said. One of the men was grazed in the buttocks, while the other was shot twice in his leg, police said. Both were taken to the Loyola in good condition, police said.

At least 33 others were wounded in citywide shootings since 5 p.m. Friday.

At least 64 people were shot in Chicago last weekend, including a 12-year-old boy killed by his mother, and an off-duty firefighter and his 15-year-old niece wounded in a mass shooting.