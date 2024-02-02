Precious artifacts from El Salvador seized at O'Hare Airport

Federal agents are trying to break up a multi-billion dollar industry of smugglers and looters who are trying to make money off of other countries’ cultural heritage.

Chicago’s Homeland Security investigators displayed 13 artifacts from El Salvador that were shipped to Miami and destined for Illinois. They were originally declared as clay artifacts, but even non-expert eyes could tell they were something more. Some of the artifacts are between 800 and 1,700 years old.

John McCabe, Homeland Security Investigations, Chicago Deputy Special Agent in Charge acknowledged that the public wants to know the value of the artifacts. He said because of their cultural significance, the artifacts are considered priceless.

They were officially given back to El Salvador through the country’s Consul General, Vanessa Guevara, who recognized the type of artifacts.

"These kind of faces are from important leaders, when there was the era, like the pre-Columbian era. And probably that are from the Maya," Guevara said.

She noted a piece of fossilized corn represented El Salvador’s biggest crop.

The precious items will be sent to El Salvador, potentially landing in a museum. Right now there are no federal charges but the investigation is ongoing.