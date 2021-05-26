Elderly man reported missing from Brighton Park

article

A 90-year-old man has been reported missing from Brighton Park on the South Side.

Carlos Rodriguez was last seen Tuesday in the 4000 block of South Albany Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Rodriguez, is 5-foot-5, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, white hair, and has a medium-brown complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a black White Sox hat, a green plaid fleece sweater, black pants and brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

