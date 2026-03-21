Expand / Collapse search

Woman, 84, killed in house fire on Chicago’s NW Side, police say

By Alex Ortiz
Published  March 21, 2026 6:38am CDT
Logan Square
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - An elderly woman was found dead in a house fire on Chicago’s Northwest Side early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Police and fire crews responded to the house fire around 1:36 a.m. in the 1500 block of N. Bernard Street in Logan Square, according to the Chicago Police Department.

After crews put out the fire, they found the 84-year-old woman inside the home and unresponsive.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Officials had no further details on the cause of the fire. 

The woman has not been identified.

The Chicago Fire Department is investigating the fire.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

Logan Square