Woman, 84, killed in house fire on Chicago’s NW Side, police say
CHICAGO - An elderly woman was found dead in a house fire on Chicago’s Northwest Side early Saturday morning.
What we know:
Police and fire crews responded to the house fire around 1:36 a.m. in the 1500 block of N. Bernard Street in Logan Square, according to the Chicago Police Department.
After crews put out the fire, they found the 84-year-old woman inside the home and unresponsive.
She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
No other injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
Officials had no further details on the cause of the fire.
The woman has not been identified.
The Chicago Fire Department is investigating the fire.