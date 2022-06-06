Election officials warn Chicagoans of possible voting headaches on June 28

Just three weeks before the June 28 primary, election officials are suddenly revealing that more than 100,000 Chicago voters won't have convenient precinct polling places.

Instead, they will have to travel farther to vote, or vote by mail.

"We are seeing an unfortunate number in the North Side, especially within the 42nd and the 44th wards," said Max Bever, spokesman for Chicago Board of Election.

Most of the 100,000-plus registered voters affected by this are on the North Side, in predominantly white wards.

Why the impact on voting has such a disproportionate geographic and racial impact hasn't really been explained, nor why it's being revealed so late.

Only eight precincts in predominantly Black wards are affected and 15 in mostly Hispanic wards, but about 50 in mostly white areas.

At the election board's request, Circuit Court Judge Nichole Patton issued a ruling late Friday allowing officials to require those 100,000-plus voters to cast their ballots by mail, or vote early or on Election Day at a central site downtown or in their ward.

It's an astoundingly big list: 73 different precincts, most on the North Side, where voter turnout clearly could be affected.