Man, 33, found shot to death near Chicago elementary school

The backstory:

The 33-year-old was found unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds near Frank Ira Bennett Elementary School in the 10100 block of South Prairie Avenue, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released his identity.

No arrests have been made. The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.