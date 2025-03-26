Man, 33, found shot to death near Chicago elementary school
CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death Wednesday morning near an elementary school on Chicago's South Side.
The backstory:
The 33-year-old was found unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds near Frank Ira Bennett Elementary School in the 10100 block of South Prairie Avenue, according to police.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released his identity.
No arrests have been made. The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department. SkyFOX was also over the scene of the shooting.