Elgin man dies after ejection from motorcycle in Kane County accident

A 41-year-old Elgin man has died following a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning in northwest suburban Huntley.

Authorities responded to a crash involving two cars and a motorcycle near the intersection of Route 47 and Conley Road in unincorporated Huntley around 9:30 a.m., according to the McHenry County sheriff's office.

Investigators said a 2008 Mini Cooper S, driven by a 17-year-old, was stopped on southbound Route 47 and was about to turn east onto Conley Road when a 2015 Subaru Forester, driven by a 71-year-old Woodstock man, failed to stop and rear ended the Mini.

The collision caused the Mini Cooper to spin into a 1997 Kawasaki VN800, driven by the 41-year-old Elgin man, which was traveling northbound on Route 47, according to investigators.

The man was thrown from his motorcycle and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in Huntley where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

The drivers of both car were also transported to Northwestern for treatment of minor injuries.

The McHenry County sheriff's office is still investigating.