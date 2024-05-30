Lawsuit: Family of Elk Grove Village man fatally shot by police claims officers violated protocols

The family of an Elk Grove Village man who was shot and killed by police last year is expected to file a civil lawsuit Thursday.

The lawsuit stems from a shooting that occurred on Dec. 1, 2023.

Elk Grove Village police said officers responded to the 200 block of Fern Drive after 24-year-old Jack Murray told a 911 dispatcher that someone at the residence had a knife and that this person was "going to hurt someone."

When the dispatcher asked if that person was him, he mumbled inaudible.

The call ended, and the dispatcher called back. Murray’s father answered and asked his son several times if he was OK and if he needed anything, but Murray’s answers couldn’t be heard.

"I don’t know what’s going on," Murray’s father said on the call. "Jack, what’s wrong? Do you need help? It’s OK if you do."

The dispatcher then asked Murray’s father to step out of the house with everyone except his son. He refused, saying, "He’s not violent right now." Murray later stepped out of the house and his parents yelled to the police that he had a knife.

Police body cameras showed officers parking down the street and said they were familiar with Murray. One officer directed others to prepare several nonlethal means — including stun guns, a beanbag rifle and a shield — along with at least one pistol.

Murray was then seen limping down the block and raising a knife in the air. The officers responded by deploying stun guns, though he continued toward them. About nine seconds later, at least five shots from two different guns can be heard as Murray drops to the ground and officers back away before handcuffing him and rendering medical assistance. Murray died as a result of the shooting.

Following the shooting, attorneys for the Murray family released a statement criticizing the fact that one officer never used the bean bag rifle he was armed with as a nonlethal means of stopping Murray from approaching officers. The family also said that Murray had a history of mental health issues and at the time of the incident was undergoing an "emotional disturbance" related to his Type 1 diabetes.

The lawsuit expected to be filed Thursday claims that officers were aware that Murray had a history of emotional distress and violated their crisis intervention training protocols by resorting to deadly force within only a minute and a half of the encounter.

A news conference will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday by the family's attorneys to discuss the lawsuit.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.