Alderpersons Emma Mitts and Carlos Ramirez-Rosa reconcile after physical altercation

In the midst of Tuesday’s City Hall chaos, a touching moment of reconciliation unfolded between Alderpersons Emma Mitts and Carlos Ramirez-Rosa.

Mitts suggested to her colleague that he should take the high road during difficult times, alluding to an incident last week when Ramirez-Rosa physically barred her from entering the council chambers. She described feeling like she was back in the South, a Black woman being physically intimidated. She stood before the City Council, reading an emotional statement about the days it took for her to summon the courage to return to her duties.

"At that point, I didn't know if I could do my job again. If this is what I have to put up with, if this is what women have to put up with, somebody has to stand up, not just for me but for any young women who may face abuse. That's the problem Black women face today, and I'm a strong Black woman. I believe in fairness, having faith, working out differences, agreeing and disagreeing, but above all, showing respect," Mitts said.

Mitts received a standing ovation from her colleagues, and then it was Ramirez-Rosa who requested to address the council. He not only apologized to Mitts again but also extended apologies to several fellow alderpersons for his actions during the incident that transpired last Thursday.

At that moment, Mitts stood up, walked over to Ramirez-Rosa, and the two embraced, seemingly putting an end to the drama between them, though not resolving the ongoing debate over the city's sanctuary policy.