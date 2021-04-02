‘Endangered’ missing 18-year-old woman last seen in Gresham

article

Police are asking the community for help finding an "endangered" missing 18-year-old woman who was last seen in Gresham on the South Side.

Tia Detrayon was last seen March 31 near the 8700 block of South May Street, Chicago police said.

Police did not explain why she’s considered "endangered."

She is 5-foot-5, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie with black writing and blue jeans.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Two SVU detectives at (312) 747-8274.