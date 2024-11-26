Church on Chicago's South Side starts to rebuild after massive fire

The Brief Antioch Baptist Church in Englewood broke ground on a new building after a devastating fire two years ago. The new facility will seat 900 and include community support spaces. The church is fundraising to cover the final $3 million needed for construction.



More than two years ago, a historic church on Chicago's South Side was destroyed in a massive fire on Good Friday.

Church leaders promised to rebuild. They made their first move toward keeping that promise on Tuesday.

The fire not only destroyed the Antioch Baptist Church building but devastated the Englewood community. On Tuesday, the church’s longtime pastor Gerald Dew said he felt joy and thanksgiving.

Elected officials, clergy, church members and Englewood residents celebrated the groundbreaking of their multi-million dollar building.

The 100-year-old church located at 63rd and Stewart caught fire in April of 2022. It burned for five days.

Church leaders said the fire was caused by roofers using a propane torch during renovations.

The new building will include 900 seats, worship space, a wellness center, a gym and a computer lab.

Antich Baptist Church for decades has fed the homeless, organized coat and toy drives, provided housing for families and so much more.

"God has always brought beauty from ashes," said Rev. Dr. Janette Wilson of the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition. "And when we stand here today, I can only imagine what Antioch will be able to do to not only preach every Sunday and teach every week but also to engage in fighting for this community, this Englewood community."

Pastor Dew said contractors believe the building should be completed in 12 to 14 months. He added that although insurance paid two-thirds of the cost, they still need to raise an additional $3 million for the rebuilding, so leaders are seeking help from the public.

"For these last two-plus years, we've been dealing with architects and designers and selecting contractors and vetting sub-contractors and we've been raising funds and allocating money and redesigning and re-thinking and re-dreaming and God has brought us to this place," Dew said. "Praise be to God! This site is marvelous in our eyes."

For more information on the rebuilding project, visit antiochchicago.com.