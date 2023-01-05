Englewood shooting leaves man seriously injured: police

A man was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car on the South Side when he was shot in the head Wednesday night.

Around 10:28 p.m., police say a 26-year-old man was inside a car parked in the 5700 block of South Bishop Street in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood when he heard gunshots.

The victim was struck once in the head and back. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital by a man sitting in the driver's seat at the time.

Police say the victim is listed in serious condition and is expected to be transferred to Stroger Hospital.

There is no one in custody and Area One Detectives are investigating.