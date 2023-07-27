Estranged husband sentenced for home invasion where man was stabbed

A man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison after breaking into the home of his estranged wife in 2020 and stabbing a man in northwest suburban Carpentersville.

Joshua Doss, 43, of Huntley, agreed to the sentence Tuesday in exchange for a guilty plea to a felony count of home invasion, according to the Kane County state's attorney's office.

On Dec. 28, 2020, Doss entered the home in the 3100 block of Merrywell Court, which was the home he previously shared with his estranged wife. The couple was going through a divorce at the time, and a court order prohibited Doss from being there, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said after entering the home, Doss pushed past his estranged wife and stabbed the man in the chest and forearm. The victims fled the residence and Doss was later located by officers in the master bedroom of the home.

The victim underwent surgery for his wounds and was released from the hospital after five days, prosecutors said.

"Mr. Doss’ actions turned an emotional situation into an unnecessary, violent and bloody one. Given the severity of his injuries, the victim is lucky to be alive," Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser said in a statement.

Doss was originally charged with felony counts of armed violence, home invasion and aggravated battery, as well as a misdemeanor charge of violating an order of protection, according to the Kane County state's attorney's office.

Doss will be required to serve at least 85% of his sentence and will receive credit for 923 days already served in the Kane County Jail, where he has been held since his arrest.