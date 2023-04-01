Extreme winds rip roofs off home, garages in NW Indiana

Severe storms ripped rooftops off homes in Northwest Indiana Friday night.

Witnesses say the storm sounded like a freight train with twisting wind. That wind ripped apart buildings. People spent the night boarding up their homes.

"The roof is gone to the garage. The bulk of the contents of my garage are now in the backyard," one resident said.

Destruction could be seen throughout neighborhoods with people's property thrown everywhere.

Much of the Midwest region saw similar destruction with winds reaching 90 mph and tornadoes touching down in the late evening.

Just west of Chicago, one person was killed and 28 others were injured when the roof collapsed at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere during a concert.

In Central Illinois, a bus carrying 46 people was overturned on the interstate in Rantoul when a tornado crossed the roadway.

Clean up efforts are underway across the Chicago area Saturday morning.