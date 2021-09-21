Fall-like weather finally comes to Chicago area, with overnight lows in 50s and more rain possible

Chicago-area weather is finally getting to feel like fall.

Monday's high temperature in Chicago was 82 degrees; 74 is the normal high this time of year.

But on Tuesday, the high is expected to be about 68. And on Wednesday, the low temperature will be 51.

Showers are expected near Lake Michigan on Tuesday night through Wednesday night. It will be breezy and less humid.

The National Weather Service said that Strong northerly winds Wednesday into Thursday over the lake will result in large, battering waves, building to 10 to 16 feet. The large waves and rising lake levels will result in inundation of low lying and flood prone areas near the lake as well as beach erosion.

Tuesday: High 68, Low 59, 50% chance of rain

Wednesday: High 63, Low 51

Thursday: High 65, Low 55, 15% chance of rain

Friday: High 76, Low 54, 20% chance of rain

Saturday: High 70, Low 52

