Fall trout fishing season begins at Cook County Forest Preserves

The fall trout fishing season at Cook County Forest Preserves began on Saturday morning, with dozens of anglers along Axehead Lake in Park Ridge at sunrise.

"It's a great reason to get out with the family," said Steve Silic, Cook County Forest Preserves Fisheries Biologist. "Mom and dad can take their sons and daughters. It's fun for kids of all ages. Have a nice time getting outside connecting with nature."

The Forest Preserves and Illinois Department of Natural Resources stock trout at Axehead Lake in Park Ridge, Belleau Lake in Des Plaines, Busse Reservoir-North Pool in Elk Grove Village, Sag Quarry-East in Lemont, Horsetail Lake in Palos Park and Green Lake in Calumet City.

There is a five trout per day creel limit with no size restrictions. No more than two lines per person with no more than two hooks per line may be used.

Anyone 16 and over needs a valid Illinois sport fishing license with an inland trout stamp. The license is not required for Illinois residents who are disabled and have a State of Illinois disabled I.D. card showing a Class 2 or 2A disability or a Veterans Disability Card, and Illinois residents who are on active military duty and are home on leave.

There was a frost overnight, and Silic said the weather wasn't stopping anyone.

"It's good trout fishing weather," said Silic.