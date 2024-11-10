Expand / Collapse search

Fallen Officer Enrique Martinez to be honored at Sunday Mass

Published  November 10, 2024 8:06am CST
A Mass will be held Sunday morning at St. Christina Parish in Mount Greenwood to remember fallen Officer Enrique Martinez.

CHICAGO - St. Christina Parish in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood will host a Mass to honor fallen Chicago Police Officer Enrique Martinez and pray for all first responders Sunday morning. 

The Mass, celebrated by Rev. Ryan Brady, will provide an opportunity for the community to come together and offer support to Martinez's family and the broader first responder community.

The parish encourages police officers, firefighters, and paramedics to attend in uniform, while all other attendees are encouraged to wear blue as a symbol of solidarity.

Family, friends and fellow officers gather to remember slain Chicago cop's commitment to service

Family, friends, and fellow classmates and officers gathered Thursday night for a Mass dedicated to slain Chicago police officer Enrique Martinez, who was killed during a traffic stop on Monday.

The Mass will take place at St. Christina Church, located at 11005 S. Homan Ave. at 10:30 a.m.

Martinez, 26, would have marked his third year on the force on Dec. 27, but his life was cut short Monday night when he was shot while conducting a traffic stop in the 8200 block of South Ingleside Avenue.

On Wednesday, 23-year-old Darion McMillian was charged with several felonies, including first-degree murder of a police officer in Martinez's killing.

Martinez was recently engaged, had a love for animals and was the owner of two dogs. He had big dreams and always wanted to be a police officer.

Funeral Information

  • A visitation for Officer Enrique Martinez will be held Sunday, Nov. 17, from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, located at 4727 West 103rd Street in Oak Lawn.
  • A Christian burial mass will be held on Monday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, located at 7740 South Western Avenue in Chicago.