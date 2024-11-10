Fallen Officer Enrique Martinez to be honored at Sunday Mass

St. Christina Parish in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood will host a Mass to honor fallen Chicago Police Officer Enrique Martinez and pray for all first responders Sunday morning.

The Mass, celebrated by Rev. Ryan Brady, will provide an opportunity for the community to come together and offer support to Martinez's family and the broader first responder community.

The parish encourages police officers, firefighters, and paramedics to attend in uniform, while all other attendees are encouraged to wear blue as a symbol of solidarity.

The Mass will take place at St. Christina Church, located at 11005 S. Homan Ave. at 10:30 a.m.

Martinez, 26, would have marked his third year on the force on Dec. 27, but his life was cut short Monday night when he was shot while conducting a traffic stop in the 8200 block of South Ingleside Avenue.

On Wednesday, 23-year-old Darion McMillian was charged with several felonies, including first-degree murder of a police officer in Martinez's killing.

Martinez was recently engaged, had a love for animals and was the owner of two dogs. He had big dreams and always wanted to be a police officer.

