Families 'shop' for toys and gifts at Marillac St. Vincent's Christmas Store in Garfield Park

Hundreds of families in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood got to pick out presents and stocking stuffers at Marillac St. Vincent's Family Services Christmas Store on Saturday.

The Christmas Store was held at the Vince and Pat Foglia Family and Youth Center on Jackson Boulevard.

Families were invited to "shop" for toys, stocking stuffers, books, games, clothes, stuffed animals for each of their children. The gifts were wrapped and families were given a full bag of food and a turkey.