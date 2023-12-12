Family of boy who died after crash at Hinsdale car wash to file lawsuit against business

The family of a 14-year-old boy who died earlier this year after a crash at a Hinsdale car wash is suing the business.

Clifford Law Offices will file the lawsuit Wednesday morning on behalf of Sean Richards' parents, Brian and Kristine, against the managers and employees of the car wash.

The crash happened at 2:30 p.m., July 17, when a 16-year-old employee drove his vehicle to the end of the car wash and went through the exit.

The teen pressed the accelerator pedal to the fullest, but thought it was the brake pedal, according to authorities.

The driver struck Sean Richards, who was walking on the sidewalk, and then crashed into Fontano's Subs across the street, DuPage County officials said.

Richards was taken to Hinsdale Hospital and was later transferred to the University of Chicago. Three days after the crash, he died from his injuries.

In October, it was determined the teen driver would not be facing any criminal charges.

DuPage County investigators determined the crash was an accident and that the driver did not intend to physically harm anyone.

The driver was issued three citations, which include the following:

Failure to exercise due care to avoid colliding with a pedestrian

Failure to yield the right of way to a pedestrian on a sidewalk

Failure to decrease speed to avoid colliding with a person

Sean's parents are expected to make a statement on Wednesday about the lawsuit with their attorneys at Clifford Law Offices.

"This unspeakable tragedy cut short the life of a young man who had so much promise in this world. This holiday season will be particularly difficult for the Richards family," Bradley M. Cosgrove, of Clifford Law Offices, said in a statement. "There must be accountability for what occurred, not only for Sean and his family, but for everyone who frequents that area in Hinsdale. This lawsuit sends a message to all business owners that safety must come first."