Teen driver who fatally struck 14-year-old boy outside Hinsdale car wash will not face criminal charges

article

The teen driver who fatally struck a 14-year-old boy and injured three others outside a Hinsdale car wash in July will not face any criminal charges.

The fatal accident occurred on July 17 at the Fuller's Car Wash on Chicago Avenue.

While investigating the crash, authorities determined that a 16-year-old car wash worker entered a vehicle at the end of the car wash cycle and proceeded to exit the tunnel.

The teen then pressed the accelerator pedal to full depression, thinking he was pressing the brake pedal. At that time, the driver struck 14-year-old Sean Richards before driving into Fontano's Subs across the street, DuPage County officials said.

Richards died days later as a result of his injuries.

While investigating the crash, it was determined that the brake pedal was never pressed and that after striking Richards, braking was engaged by the vehicle's Electronic Stability Program about .80 seconds prior to striking the business.

No drugs or alcohol were found in the driver's system after the crash.

MORE: Victims of Hinsdale sandwich shop crash file lawsuit against Fuller's Car Wash

The DuPage County MERIT Major Crash Investigation Team, the Hinsdale Police Department and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office have determined that the crash was an accident and that the driver did not intend to physically harm anyone.

"The tragic death of Sean Richards was a horrible accident, and the subsequent investigation was particularly difficult for those involved," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a joint statement with Hinsdale Chief of Police Brian King.

As a result of the investigation, the driver was issued three citations:

Failure to exercise due care to avoid colliding with a pedestrian

Failure to yield the right of way to a pedestrian on a sidewalk

Failure to decrease speed to avoid colliding with a person

The teen driver will not be charged with any other criminal offenses.