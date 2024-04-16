Family of CPS student seriously injured in hit-and-run calls for driver to surrender: 'Do the right thing'

A Chicago Public Schools (CPS) student is in serious condition after he was struck by a vehicle while leaving school Monday afternoon.

Around 3:19 p.m., a black Chevrolet Monte Carlo was spotted turning left in the 600 block of West 112th Street. The car collided with a 15-year-old boy, identified as Maari D. Roberson, who was crossing the street outside a crosswalk near Fenger High School.

The crash left Roberson with injuries on his right side, and he was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Maari D. Roberson

The driver of the Monte Carlo fled westbound after the incident.

Described as a black Chevrolet Monte Carlo with a sunroof and possibly sporting a temporary registration plate, the suspect vehicle likely bears damage on its right front end and front windshield. It was last seen on 112th Street near Wallace Street.

ACTUAL VEHICLE IN HIT-AND-RUN

In response to the incident, Roberson's family and Early Walker, CEO of ‘I’m Telling, Don't Shoot' held a news press conference on Tuesday afternoon, urging the driver to surrender to authorities.

"Do the right thing. We know that you know you hit this kid," said Walker.

Roberson's family says he was headed home when he was struck by the vehicle and that many people were nearby when the crash occurred. His family describes him as an outstanding student who loves wrestling, football and video games.

Maari Roberson | Photo Provided

Early's nonprofit is now offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information about this crash.

You are asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521 if you have any information concerning this incident or the vehicle involved.