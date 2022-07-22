Family of mom shot 6 times on I-57 calls for charges against gunman

The family of a mother who was shot on Interstate 57 northbound near Vollmer Road Saturday is calling on the Cook County State's Attorney to press charges against the man who fired into her car.

Aaliyah Ivory, 24, was leaving the south suburbs Saturday around 1:50 p.m. when she says road rage turned into gunfire.

A driver, who hasn't been named or charged, waited on the scene and was handcuffed.

Ivory says she was trying to get over, when the driver started trailing her car.

She said after that she was shot six times.

The man in question is a concealed carry holder and said he felt his life was in danger.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Ivory said she had her weapon on her, and it's legal, but she never pulled it out.

The mother says she has already had three surgical procedures.

The family has set up a GoFundMe for Ivory's medical bills and her two-year-old daughter.

ISP says this is an open and ongoing investigation.