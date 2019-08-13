Family of woman killed by Red Line train sues CTA, security agency
CHICAGO (FOX 32) - The family of a woman hit and killed by a Red Line train has filed a lawsuit against the CTA, and the agency providing security guards on train platforms.
Felon Smith was hit and killed near the 69th Street station in June. She had gone onto the tracks to pick up her phone after she dropped it.
The family's attorneys claim the guards did nothing to help her back up, even as the train that hit her was approaching.