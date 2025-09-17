Family speaks out after Chicago mom, two children found dead in Lake Michigan

The Brief The bodies of Drake Patton, 31, and her children Wyatt, 6, and Jream, 1, were recovered from Lake Michigan on Sept. 13 after a welfare check was requested by Jream’s father. Patton’s aunt, Katina Dean, said her niece struggled with mental health issues after her mother’s death but showed no signs of intending to harm herself or her children, and she disputed reports linking the case to domestic issues. The family is planning a memorial this weekend to honor Patton and her children.



Just days after the bodies of a Chicago woman and her two young children were recovered from Lake Michigan, a family member who reached out to Fox 32 is setting the record straight.

Katina Dean, the maternal aunt of Drake Patton, 31, who along with her children Wyatt Patton, 6, and Jream Washington, 1, were all found in the water near 57th Street on Sept. 13 after Jream's father called for a welfare check.

What we know:

Dean said her niece suffered from mental health issues after the death of her mother, and yet there were no signs to suggest she might hurt herself or her children.

"If you're grieving, seek solace somewhere," Dean said. "If you want to hurt yourself, I truly believe if someone is intent, there's not a whole lot any of us can do but speaking to that woman who's struggling to let them know that tomorrow's a new day."

Dean said initial reports that the drownings were the result of a domestic issue between Drake and Jream's father are false.

Dean says while autopsy results are still pending, no foul play is suspected.



Dean, her sister and Patton got tattoos together savoring one of their happiest moments on their last cruise. The water was always seen as a place of peace for them. A place to escape. A place they would be connected to for life. But on Dec. 24, 2019, Dean's sister passed away unexpectedly.

The pivotal moment caused pain that was hard for everyone to bear.

"We said we would sprinkle my sister's ashes wherever we went on vacation so that she could be with us," Dean said.

There in spirit, but for her only child, that void just couldn't be filled.

"As much as we all poured into Drake, and she has a loving family and friends, it was just never enough in her mind," Dean said.

"With regards to seeing this coming, shortly after my sister passed away, I remember her saying one day you guys might look up and me and Wyatt are going to be in the ocean. I'm just going to go in the ocean," Dean said.

On Saturday, those who saw Drake earlier in the day may not have noticed a difference in her demeanor. For the person who received a message from her saying goodbye that called 9-1-1, by the time she was found, it was too late. And while so many questions remain, like why she didn't leave the children with a loved one, Dean remembers this.

"What she would say was I never want Wyatt to feel like this. This was before she had Jream. I never want Wyatt to feel this loss of not having a mom," she said.

She knows it may not seem rational, but grief looks different to everyone in its grasp. Which is why those who loved Drake, Wyatt and Jream found themselves back at the water to release their emotions Tuesday night.

Dean said the last 48 hours have been emotional.

"An emotional rollercoaster, disbelief, just trying to process things," she said. "I take comfort in knowing that the god that I serve has the ultimate say on where all of their souls rest."

She hopes that, as tragic as this is, it will make someone else in a dark place think twice and seek help to get through to a brighter day.

The family is planning a memorial for Saturday.

The backstory:

Police recovered a female infant from the 5700 block of S. Lake Shore Drive around 11:23 a.m. A 31-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy were recovered from the water in the 6300 block of E. Hayes Drive around 2:23 p.m.

Each individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

What you can do:

Anyone struggling, can call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.