Fans flock to Wrigley for Bruce Springsteen concert

Bruce Springsteen is back in the USA!

After crisscrossing Europe since April, the rock legend has begun the second leg of his North American tour – his first stop, the Windy City.

Springsteen and the E Street Band, on Wednesday evening, played for a sold-out crowd at Wrigley Field.

The show is part of their first tour in North America since 2016.

Performing for more than five decades, ‘The Boss’ has built up a fan base like no other.

"Just energy, and enthusiasm, and passion for him and America," said Jolanta Gal, who attended Springsteen’s concert.

"We’ve never had a chance to see him before and I’m from New Jersey," said Debbie Katz, another fan.

The first of Springsteen’s two shows at Wrigley Field drew crowds eager to see what he had in store.

"Some good ballads that he usually does, but some new stuff, I always want to know what ‘The Boss’ is thinking of," said Aliah Warmund, concertgoer.

With hundreds of recorded songs, fans were on the lookout for a variety of favorites.

"I really like ‘Dancing in the Dark,’" said Raj Kuttichirayl.

"You know, ‘Secret Garden’ is one of my favorites, but I think ‘Thunder Road,’" said Aliah Warmund.

"I like ‘Born in the USA,’ I've always liked that one," said Katz.

"Let’s just leave it at tons of ‘em," said Alan Warmund.

Alan Warmund has seen Springsteen before, but it's safe to say his brother has been to even more!

"Saw him when I was in college in 1974, he played there," said Alan Warmund. "My brother David has seen Bruce at least 250 times."

It’s music to bond with loved ones over – that spans generations.

"Even just historically, it’s very significant that he’s been such a big musical player for so long, my dad listened to him when he was growing up and I listen to him, too," said Kuttichirayl.

Springsteen will be back on-stage at Wrigley Field on Friday, Aug. 11 for another sold-out show.

The international tour, which kicked off in Tampa, Florida in February before making its way to Europe in April, is set to wrap up in San Francisco in December.