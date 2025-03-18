Family of Chicago woman killed in nightclub shooting files wrongful death lawsuit

The Brief The family of a 21-year-old Chicago woman who was shot and killed at a suburban nightclub earlier this month filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the venue. Zulma Calderon Pacheco was shot and killed at Mansion Live on March 8 in Stone Park. The lawsuit blames the nightclub for negligence which led to the shooting.



The family of a 21-year-old Chicago woman who was shot and killed at a nightclub in the south suburbs earlier this month filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the venue alleging negligence.

Zulma Calderon Pacheco was shot and killed at Mansion Live in Stone Park on March 8.

The family of a 21-year-old woman who was shot and killed at a nightclub in the south suburbs earlier this month filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the man charged in connection with her death. Zulma Calderon Pacheco was shot and killed at Mansio

Kevin Henley Jr., 35, of Chicago, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon on Monday in connection with the shooting death, authorities announced.

Wrongful death lawsuit

What we know:

Attorney Timothy J. Cavanagh announced the latest lawsuit on Tuesday.

The family of the victim claimed in the lawsuit that Mansion Live was negligent and that their security guard caused Calderon Pacheco’s death.

The backstory:

A fight broke out inside the nightclub around 1:40 a.m.

During the fight, the lawsuit claimed the security guard pulled out a gun and fired a shot, which struck Calderon Pacheco in the face while she was dancing with her boyfriend. They were not the intended target, nor were they involved in the fight.

The lawyers for the family also alleged that Mansion Live "failed to provide appropriate security to ensure the safety of its patrons."