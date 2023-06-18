Father and daughter launch 'Sneakerville 88' in Hyde Park

From fried chicken to footwear – a Southside Chicago father is passing the torch, and building a family dynasty, one step and one bite at a time.

Englewood native James Denman is the owner of Harold's Chicken 88 in the South Loop, and two other successful ventures.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

He came up with the idea for Sneakerville 88 in Hyde Park, and he helped his daughter, Jamee Denman, launch it. The shop, across from the Harper Theater, offers rare and limited-edition sneakers and apparel.

Working hard started at a young age for Jamee.

"I was always the little kid that they thought was way older than she was, and I'm doing everything from the register to stocking, so it's always just been there.," Jamee said.

"It's a lot of hard work involved, a lot of dedication," James Denman said. "What better way is to bring my daughter into the business?"

To celebrate their grand opening, Sneakerville 88 made a generous donation to Hyde Park Kenwood Legends, a nonprofit that provides instruction-based baseball to the children of the community.

This story of part of FOX 32 Chicago's Good News Guarantee. To submit your ideas for a good news story, email us at goodnews@fox.com.