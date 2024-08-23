Father Pfleger fires back at JD Vance's criticism of Chicago

Gun violence in Chicago and across the nation took center stage this week, both at the Democratic National Convention and at events held by the Republican Party ticket.

Ahead of his community event this weekend, Father Michael Pfleger joined the national conversation, responding to remarks made by Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance about the DNC's host city.

"It's almost a joke to me that they held it in Chicago, which has become the murder capital of the United States of America thanks to very failed Democrat leadership," Vance said. "That is something that we would not accept in a third-world country, much less in one of our beautiful, great American cities like Chicago."

Pfleger fired back, saying, "I don't give much credibility to folks that want to be loud and condemning Chicago and other places, but they are the ones that are blocking real, aggressive reform to stop making gun violence such a reality."

Fact check: Chicago sees a significant number of murders, but it is not the city with the highest murder rate. When adjusting for population, Chicago ranks 15th in homicide rates, according to FBI and Chicago Police Department statistics. Gun violence remains a major challenge in the city, but Pfleger believes events like his block party and book bag giveaway on Saturday are part of the solution by bringing positivity and peace to the community.

"We'll have 1,500 or 1,800 people here. Families, children, kids. And it’s positive," Pfleger said. "DJ, music playing, bouncy houses, free food, all sorts of games for children, free haircuts. So our block parties, to me, are just wonderful, positive times to see kids laughing and playing and running. And that alone is just something we need more of."

The block party will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Faith Community of Saint Sabina.