'Leave these kids alone': Father Pfleger responds after shooting outside St. Sabina leaves 7 teens injured

St. Sabina Pastor and activist Rev. Michael Pfleger says this ought to be a wake-up call for young people hanging in large groups, after a mass shooting outside his church around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Seven teens were shot and injured near the South Side following a prom send-off party. One of the victims is in serious condition.

"You're driving down the street spraying bullets; you're a punk. You wanna get somebody? Come get me. Leave these kids alone," Pfleger said.

The backstory:

A Morgan Park High School student had their prom send-off in the 1200 block of West 78th Street in Auburn Gresham. Neighbors estimated more than 200 people were present. As Chicago Police tried to disperse the group, that's when police said gunshots were heard.

"I was out here when gunshots rang out," said a neighbor. "When the kids dispersed and the police still had to get the children to leave, even after they heard the gunshots."

The victims' ages range from 17 to 19 years old, all now with leg, back, and arm wounds. They are being treated at multiple hospitals throughout the Chicago area.

No suspect is in custody.

St. Sabina response:

Rev. Michael Pflegar celebrated his 50th anniversary of activism in the city just weeks before, offering words of wisdom to any teen who dares to listen.

"You gotta realize life is valuable," he said. "You gotta do smart thing. When a large group of people come, get the hell outta there."

St. Sabina is increasing security patrols and distributing flyers on Sunday morning, offering a $10K reward for any information leading to the gunman.