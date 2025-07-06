Father, son drowned in Lake Michigan: Indiana officials
INDIANA - A Chicago-area father and son drowned in Lake Michigan on Saturday, according to Indiana Conservation Officers.
What we know:
Indiana Conservation Officers and National Park Rangers responded to reports of a water rescue on Lake Michigan near Dune Acres at 4:20 p.m. on Saturday.
When officers arrived, two men had been removed from the water by a passerby. Officers performed CPR and brought the victims to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.
They were identified as David Meneou, 65, of Joliet, Ill., and Jameson Meneou, 20, of Lockport, Ill.
An investigation revealed that Jameson went into deep water and began to struggle. David attempted to rescue his son but also began to struggle.
The incident is still under investigation.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the DNR Indiana Law Enforcement.