FBI Chicago believes same man robbed 2 suburban banks within half-hour of each other

Authorities suspect that two bank robberies in Chicago's suburbs on Thursday were carried out by the same individual.

The incidents unfolded around 12:30 p.m. when the FBI responded to a robbery at the US Bank in Hanover Park, located at 1301 Irving Park Road. Approximately 25 minutes later, law enforcement officials were alerted to an attempted bank robbery at the US Bank in Schaumburg, situated at 60 Meacham Road.

In both instances, the suspect entered the banks and verbally demanded funds while brandishing a handgun. Following the robberies, the perpetrator fled the scenes in a gray Nissan Altima, possibly adorned with a decal depicting a skeleton on the driver's side. The vehicle was also noted to lack a license plate, exhibit wear marks on the roof above the windshield, and have a broken driver's side mirror with wires hanging out.

Bank robbery suspect in Chicagos suburbs on April 18, 2024 | FBI

The suspect is described as a Black male aged between 20 and 29, standing approximately 6 feet tall, with a thin and muscular build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded pullover sweatshirt with a single front pocket, a blue durag underneath the hood, blue gloves, a black facial covering over the lower part of his face, and black sweatpants.

As the suspect remains at large, authorities urge anyone with information to contact the FBI, either anonymously or otherwise, at 312-421-6700 or through tips.fbi.gov.