Federal judge overturns Illinois gun ban, citing Second Amendment

A federal judge in downstate Illinois has ruled against the state’s "Protect Illinois Communities Act," declaring that the 2023 gun ban violates the Second Amendment.

The ruling, issued Friday, effectively nullifies the law, which prohibited over 170 types of semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines. However, the judge has delayed the ruling’s effect for 30 days, giving Illinois officials time to appeal.

In his decision, the judge stated, "The government may not deprive law-abiding citizens of their guaranteed right to self-defense," emphasizing constitutional protections on gun ownership for personal safety.

The law, signed in January 2023, was intended to address gun violence by limiting access to high-powered firearms and large magazines.

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office and Governor’s Office have been contacted for comment on the ruling, but as of now, they have not provided a response.

The Illinois State Rifle Association released the following statement:

"The ISRA is proud to announce that Federal District Judge Stephen McGlynn has found the provisions of the Illinois ban on commonly owned firearms and accessories known as "PICA" to be unconstitutional. Furthermore, the State of Illinois is prohibited from enforcing provisions of this unconstitutional law related to registration, possession, and purchases of commonly owned firearms and accessories after December 8th, 2024.

The Illinois State Rifle Association has been fighting against this ban since it’s introduction at the Illinois Statehouse. Our legislative team tried to warn lawmakers about the unconstitutionality of Pritzker’s scheme. After the Governor put his signature on this affront to citizen’s rights, the ISRA partnered with the Second Amendment Foundation to file suit in Federal Court with a promise to see this through to the US Supreme Court if necessary. Today’s ruling affirms our legislative position and shows our dedication to fighting on behalf of the millions of law-abiding Illinois firearms owners.

Barring any further court action, the ISRA looks forward to restoration of 2nd Amendment rights to Illinois firearms owners just in time for the holidays and winter hunting seasons."