FEMA extends disaster assistance deadline for Illinois residents affected by July storms

Residents of seven Illinois counties impacted by severe weather in mid-July have more time to apply for federal disaster assistance.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced an extension of the application deadline to Friday, Dec. 13, for residents in Cook, Fulton, Henry, St. Clair, Washington, Will, and Winnebago counties.

FEMA assistance may include grants to help with temporary housing, basic home repairs or replacement, essential vehicle repair or replacement, medical and dental costs, childcare costs, and other disaster-related expenses.

The fastest way to apply for assistance is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

Residents can also apply for assistance in person at a Disaster Recovery Center, though the remaining centers in Illinois will be closing this week.

The recovery center at the Chicago Lawn Branch Library will close permanently at 6 p.m. this Wednesday.

The following disaster relief centers will close permanently at 6 p.m. this Friday:

Burnham Community Center

14020 Torrence Ave.

Burnham, IL 60633

Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.



Clyde C. Jordan Senior Citizen Center

6755 State St.

East Saint Louis, IL 62203

Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Cahokia Heights Fitness and Community Center

509 Camp Jackson Rd.

Cahokia Heights, IL 62207

Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For even more information about relief and recovery efforts in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4819.