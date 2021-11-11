Field Museum offering free admission to Chicago Public School students, teachers on Friday

Chicago kids are out of school on Friday for "Vaccination Awareness Day," but one museum is hoping the youth will still be looking to learn.

The Field Museum is offering free admission to all Chicago Public School students and their families.

CPS teachers can also get in for free, too.

A reminder from the museum is that everyone needs to mask up even if they have been vaccinated.

Last week, CPS announced all schools would be closed on Friday to give parents and guardians the opportunity to begin getting their children vaccinated against COVID-19.

The announcement came after the CDC gave final approval for children ages 5 to 11 to receive Pfizer’s COVID shot.

"We welcome Chicago Public Schools acknowledging the urgent need for parents and families to vaccinate their children, and providing the time and opportunity to do so," Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey said in a statement Thursday night.

"CPS’ decision to close schools and give all school staff paid time off is welcome relief from the stress of trying to protect and educate students without the resources to address their needs," Sharkey said.