Field Museum will close on Friday because of COVID-19 spike

The Field Museum will be closed Friday until at least Dec. 4 because of the increase in coronavirus cases.

The closure was announced a few hours after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered the closure of museums and casinos and placed capacity limits on major retail stores.

“Our first priority is always the safety of our visitors and staff, and as a scientific institution, we are closely heeding the advice of medical and public health experts,” Field Museum President Julian Siggers said in a statement.

Information about virtual events for members can be found at the museum website, fieldmuseum.org.

Earlier Tuesday, the Shedd Aquarium announced it would close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, with an expected Jan. 2 reopening.