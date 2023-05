A fire erupted at a residence on Chicago's West Side Thursday afternoon.

SkyFOX was over 764 S. Kenneth in the West Garfield Park neighborhood just after 4:30 p.m.

Chicago Fire officials confirmed that the fire was contained and no one was transported from the residence.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.