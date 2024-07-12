Chicago police recover fireworks at Blue Line station in the Loop

Blue Line trains were temporarily suspended Friday morning after police recovered fireworks from a CTA station in the Loop.

At about 10:18 a.m., the Chicago Police Department (CPD) responded to the Washington Blue Line stop in the 100 block of North Dearborn Street.

When officers arrived, they recovered fireworks from the location. No injuries were reported.

Due to the police activity, Blue Line trains were experiencing significant delays. Around 11:40 a.m., the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) stated that service was resuming but to allow extra time.

The incident is being classified as found property.

No additional information was made available.