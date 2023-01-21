Six people injured in hit-and-run crash in Chicago's River North

Six people were injured in a hit-and-run in Chicago's River North on Saturday night.

Chicago police said that just before 8 p.m., a black 2012 Chevy sedan hit a Toyota Prius on Ontario near Wabash. The Chevy also hit three pedestrians standing at the corner.

The pedestrians who were injured were a woman, 26, taken to Northwestern in critical condition; a man, 30, hospitalized in good condition; and a woman, 28 hospitalized in good condition.

A second 30-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Two people from the Prius – a man, 30, and woman, 30, were hospitalized in good condition.

The two men and a woman who were in the Chevy took off.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.