Floating Market on Michigan serves hungry boaters at Chicago's Playpen

On this Labor Day weekend, many Chicago boaters are heading to the lakefront. And Chicago's famous Playpen has a new pop-up that's making waves.

What do you get when you cross a convenience store with a floating restaurant? You get the brand-new Market on Michigan.

It's only been around for a month, but it's a huge hit, leaving everyone asking, why didn't someone think of this before?

Chicago's infamous Playpen on Lake Michigan is packed this holiday weekend as boat lovers try to get in the last hurrah for the unofficial end of summer.



But as the boats line up side by side and take up space, what happens if you get hungry, thirsty, forget your sunscreen or maybe are getting a little seasick? Not to worry – welcome to Chicago's brand-new floating marketplace.

"A big need in the water," Joseph Novak, Market on Michigan owner, said, "Everyone's like, hey, we're out there. Where can we stop and get food and drinks? I'm like, nothing really exists unless you go down the river and that can take many hours. So it was just a need out here. [00:01:07][10.9]

Think of this as a 7-11 meets DoorDash. You can order all of these great products. And the best part, you never have to leave your boat because they will come to you via jet ski.

"They all can scan our QR code that's massive on each side," Christina Hoth, Market on Michigan owner, said. "They can also go to just marketonmichigan.com. They can order on there. It'll pop up on our iPad, our screens. We'll come back here, do our thing, cook our burgers, hot dogs, all that. Then I hand the orders over here. We have a jet ski and our delivery jet ski."

Lake Michigan boaters say it's a game-changer.

"You know, it's very convenient. They have chargers. They also have any medicine in case someone gets a little seasick. And it's super convenient just to have them here with us."



No alcohol or cigarettes are sold, but the slushies, acai bowls, burgers, and fries keep people very happy. Just ask the delivery driver who says this is the best job ever.



"And it's nice to be out here in the water," Beatriz Menezes said. "You know, I get to deliver to the boats, talk to people, they're having the best time and I'm having the bad summer job, honestly. It's the best."



Boaters never actually board the marketplace but instead go on the website or scan the gigantic QR code on the side of the boat to find the menu and place their order. What's the most popular item they sell?

"Dramamine," Hoth said. "Actually, you know, it shouldn't be that surprising because we're out in the water, but we do sell a lot of Dramamine."



This is the final weekend for the Market on Michigan, but they are already making big plans for next year. They have pizza ovens, plan to offer more options, and hope to be there for many more summers to come.

