Chicago police officer severely injured in line of duty in 1987 laid to rest

The Chicago Police Department, family and friends will honor an officer who died last week as a result of injuries he suffered while on duty nearly four decades ago.

In September 1987, Chicago Police Officer James Crowley was inside a squad car with four of his fellow officers responding to a call about a "man with a gun."

While responding, the squad car was struck by a drunk driver. Crowley, who was 22 at the time, suffered serious injuries that left him unable to walk or care for himself. Another officer, William Malcom Morrison, Jr., was killed in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was convicted of reckless homicide and was sentenced to three years in prison.

On Aug. 29, at the age of 59, Crowley died as a result of his injuries. The funeral mass will be held at St. Christina Catholic Church, 3342 W 111th St at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday – the 37th anniversary of the crash that ended his career

The funeral procession will leave Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home, 10727 S Pulaski Rd, at 9:00 a.m. Cars will travel east on 107th Street to Homan Ave and go south to 110th Street. The procession will go east on 110th Street to Christiana Ave and then south to the parking lot.

The Chicago Police Department will suspend vehicle traffic along the route beginning at 9:00 a.m. Parking restrictions will also be in place on the blocks surrounding St. Christina Church.

Alderman Matthew J. O'Shea (19th Ward) asked the community to line the streets during the procession to honor the fallen hero.



The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation released the following statement on Crowley's passing:

"On behalf of the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation and all Chicagoans, we are forever grateful for the sacrifice Officer Crowley and his family made in service to our community. Jim led a very difficult life in the years following the accident but always managed to keep a positive outlook. We pass our sincerest condolences on to the Crowley family, especially his only sister, Beth, who did so much to care for him over the years."

The Source Alderman Matthew J. O'Shea (19th Ward) released the details for former Chicago Police Officer James Crowley's funeral procession and mass. FOX 32 received information from the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation about the death of former officer James Crowley.




