Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn pushes for term limits for Chicago mayors

Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn went to City Hall Wednesday to file formal paperwork requesting Chicagoans be allowed to vote on an eight-year term limit for future mayors.

Quinn is calling out Mayor Lori Lightfoot on this issue.

Quinn, considering a run for mayor himself, noted Lightfoot endorsed term limits four years ago and did it again in her re-election campaign launch last week.

"Well, after 3.5 years, we've got to get the mayor moving here to put this issue on the ballot. Can't pass it just by mere ordinance or executive order. It must be the voters voting in favor of term limits," Quinn said.

Quinn filed a similar petition for a referendum on term limits in 2018. But then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel and a City Council majority used an obscure maneuver to block it from getting onto the ballot.

Quinn said a recent opinion survey found 68% of Chicagoans favor a two-term limit on a mayor. Quinn said the poll also asked Chicagoans if Lightfoot deserved a second term; only 26% said yes.

Quinn said he may launch his own campaign for mayor later this summer, focusing on these issues.

"Protecting people and public safety is a very important issue. But other issues, you know, property taxes, the tax system, fighting for consumers," Quinn said.

Quinn said if he runs, he'll hit what he called "price gouging" by big corporations, linking it to inflation.