Former NFL player leads Chicago's rodeo revival for youth

This weekend, professional cowboys and cowgirls from across the United States and Canada will converge in Chicago.

They will be participating in a bona fide rodeo, right here in the Chicagoland area, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

The event aims to benefit "Rodeo for Lives," a nonprofit founded by Robert Hughs, a former professional football player who considers rodeo his true passion.

Hughs is on a mission to support the younger generation of rodeo enthusiasts in the Windy City, despite the challenges posed by the harsh winters in the area. He envisions constructing an indoor training center to continue training and classes during the winter months.

The fundraising for this indoor facility will be initiated at this weekend's rodeo event, named the "Earl 'Tony' Hughes & Keith Strange Memorial Rodeo," taking place in Crete.

For further information and ticket availability, click here.