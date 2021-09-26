Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama to visit Chicago this week

article

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama will be in Chicago this coming week to break ground on the Obama Presidential Center.

The ceremonies will be mostly virtual because of the COVID pandemic, though Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will attend Tuesday's ceremony.

Construction on the 20 acre site in Jackson Park started in August.

The Obama Foundation says more than 50 percent of the construction contracts for the center in Jackson Park have gone to minority owned firms. Plus, the goal is to have 35 percent of workforce hours come from underserved communities, with many getting crucial training for construction careers.

