Former Signature Room employees protest after sudden closure: 'follow the law and pay us'

Former Signature Room employees held a protest Wednesday, calling out the restaurant after owners shut it down nearly a week ago.

Many of those workers arrived at their jobs to see a sign on the door saying the Signature Room at the 95th was closed.

Now, 132 restaurant employees are out of a job.

Earlier this week, Unite Here Local 1 filed a complaint in federal court against Infusion Management Group, which operated the Signature Room and the Signature Lounge at the 96th.

The union says the move to abruptly close is a violation of the WARN Act. The act says that workers must be given 60 days written notice of any closing or mass layoffs.

Per the act, the employer must also provide terminated workers with wages and benefits.

Some employees worked at the restaurant for nearly three decades.

"It really hurts to be so blindsided. It has been so disorienting by closing without any notice. They robbed us of the opportunity to say goodbye. As painful as this is, I'm proud that we are all here today: my coworkers, my work family and our union to stand up for what is right. The Signature Room operators need to follow the law and pay us what they owe," said Nina Hernandez, who worked at the restaurant for 18 years.

Infusion Management received PPP loans for $2 million in 2020 and 2021, both of which were forgiven.

The union also filed a complaint with the Illinois Department of Labor.