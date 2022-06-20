Former VP Mike Pence visits Chicago, reflects on Capitol riot: 'A tragic day'

In his first speech since a House select committee revealed new details of his pivotal role on January 6, former Vice President Mike Pence only said a few words Monday in reference to the insurrection at the Capitol in 2021.

"A divisive election, a tragic day in our nation’s capital," Pence said.

The former vice president spoke Monday afternoon to an invitation-only crowd in the Loop.

Instead of addressing or even acknowledging last week's revelations about how then-President Donald Trump cursed him and pressured him to break the law to prevent the certification of Joe Biden's victory, Pence attacked Biden's record in office, pointing to price inflation and the tumbling stock market.

"The vast majority of Americans know our nation is on the wrong track. But I have every confidence that, unless this administration changes course, and their allies in Congress change course dramatically, the American people are gonna change leadership and change leadership very soon," Pence said.

And, recalling his days as Indiana governor competing to lure jobs away from Chicago and Illinois, Pence blasted the ruling Democrats in Chicago and what he called the disastrous impact of their policies.

"Back when I was governor, I loved competing with Illinois for jobs. It's what we called 'easy pickin's.' But honestly as a fellow Midwesterner, it broke my heart to hear that Caterpillar and Boeing were moving out of Illinois," Pence said.

The former vice president took no questions.

Several people who had been in the crowd expressed disappointment that Pence ignored last week's revelations by the House select committee about the effort to overturn the 2020 election.