Former VP defrauds Chicago area hospital out of $622K: indictment

The former Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of a Chicago area hospital has been indicted on charges of mail fraud and money laundering.

Robert Spadoni, 58, of Darien, faces three counts each of mail fraud and money laundering.

According to the indictment, Spadoni defrauded the hospital out of approximately $622,500. He allegedly caused the hospital to enter into a professional services agreement with Medical Education Solutions (MES), a company established by Spadoni, despite being required to comply with the hospital's conflict of interest policy.

The policy prohibits employees and their family members from having a financial interest in an organization doing and seeking to do business with the hospital.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The indictment states that the contract between the hospital system and MES was for MES to provide administrative support and compliance services to the hospital's podiatry residency program.

Under the MES agreement, the hospital agreed to pay $6,500 per month for the purported services. The indictment says that Spadoni knew the services would not be provided by MES.

Spadoni concealed and attempted to conceal his and a family member's financial interest in MES — providing a direct report with $1,500 monthly cash payments in order to perform the administrative support and compliance services that were covered by the agreement.

Spadoni and the family member allegedly used the remaining funds obtained from the hospital for their own benefit and the benefit of others.

Arraignment in federal court has not yet been scheduled.