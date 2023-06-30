Fourth of July weekend: A festive lineup of events, celebrations across Chicago area

Happy Friday everyone!

The Fourth of July weekend is here, and there are a huge number of events, activities, and celebrations planned all across the Chicago area.

If you're looking to make some plans, we've got you covered. Here are a few ideas:

Shania Twain Live in Concert at Tinley Park: Country legend Shania Twain will be performing Saturday at the Credit One Amphitheatre as part of her 'Queen of Me' tour. Singer Priscilla Block will also be joining the lineup.

Beer Mile World Classic in East Garfield Park: An unusual athletic competition begins Saturday, where participants drink a beer and then run a mile, repeating the process three more times. You can catch the race, enjoy a beer garden, and DJ, along with other activities.

Festivals and Carnivals in the Suburbs: There are numerous festivals and carnivals happening in the suburbs this weekend, including Frontier Days in Arlington Heights. They offer rides, food, beer and wine gardens, and a variety of performers throughout the weekend. You can find a complete breakdown on their website.

Lemont Food Truck Festival: Head over to the Forge Adventure Park in Lemont Saturday for a food truck festival featuring more than 15 different vendors.

Antique Car Show in Carpentersville: Carpentersville is hosting an antique car show Saturday, showcasing classic automobiles.

Pride South Side Festival at the DuSable Black History Museum: Don't miss the Pride South Side Festival taking place Saturday at the DuSable Black History Museum.

For details on Fourth of July fireworks displays, you can click HERE to find more information.

Enjoy the weekend and have a fantastic Fourth of July!